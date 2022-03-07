BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts mothers are flying to Poland Monday night. Their arms, full of medical supplies – and their hurting hearts ready to help Ukrainian refugees.

“We cry, and we pray, and we try to do anything possible to help our people,” said Ulana Nosal said.

Tears, turned into lifesaving action.

“We’ll drive families from the border and find them homes for a while with the money that our friends and family and Ukrainian American Youth Association of Boston have donated,” explained Terry Reid of North Attleboro.

Ulana Nosal didn’t speak any English when she moved to Walpole as a teenager. Ukraine is still home to some of her family.

“Our Venmos are exploding, and people truly want to help. They know that money is going to go directly to people of Ukraine, so the support has been incredible,” Nosal said.

Those generous donations will allow them to drive, house, and feed fleeing families. Logistical support comes from a relative who works for the UN.

When the women explained where they were going and who these supplies would help, British Airways waived the baggage fees for six packed duffel bags. They’ll deliver the supplies for Sunflower of Peace, and then their week of work begins.

“My grandmother fought really hard to get here; To make sure that I was taught my heritage. I’ve been prepared for this. This is what I was taught to do. I don’t know how to do anything different than to fight in some way,” Reid said.

As if their hearts couldn’t be more full for their Ukraine, the women wear their pride pinned right above it.

“Putin will never win. He can’t. There’s too much good. Too much good in the world. He can’t win,” Nosal said.