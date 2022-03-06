HADLEY (CBS) — People from all walks of life are reaching out and trying to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Among them, is a Massachusetts businessman with ties to the region.

Paul Kozub’s business, V1 Vodka is based in Hadley, Massachusetts but makes most of its products in eastern Poland.

Kozub arrived in Poland Sunday. He plans on making his way toward the Ukrainian border in the coming days to do what he can to assist fleeing refugees.

He’ll hand out case to those who have left everything behind. So far, he’s raised more than $10,000, most is from donations from people here at home.

“I want to go to the border to help people who are directly coming across and giving them some financial assistance. If it’s not enough, I at least want people to know that people in the United States support them and support the people of Ukraine, that they didn’t deserve any of this,” Kozub said.

He said he’ll be there for about a week.