HADLEY (CBS) — People from all walks of life are reaching out and trying to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Among them, is a Massachusetts businessman with ties to the region.
Paul Kozub’s business, V1 Vodka is based in Hadley, Massachusetts but makes most of its products in eastern Poland.READ MORE: Funeral Arrangements Set For Trooper Tamar Bucci
Kozub arrived in Poland Sunday. He plans on making his way toward the Ukrainian border in the coming days to do what he can to assist fleeing refugees.READ MORE: Woman Charged With Drunk Driving After Man Is Hit By Car In Dracut
He’ll hand out case to those who have left everything behind. So far, he’s raised more than $10,000, most is from donations from people here at home.
“I want to go to the border to help people who are directly coming across and giving them some financial assistance. If it’s not enough, I at least want people to know that people in the United States support them and support the people of Ukraine, that they didn’t deserve any of this,” Kozub said.MORE NEWS: Boston Prayer Service, Rally For Ukraine Draws Hundreds: 'We Are Made For Love'
He said he’ll be there for about a week.