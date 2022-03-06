DUXBURY (CBS) – Firefighters are urging people to stay off the ice with temperatures warming up in Massachusetts and spring just around the corner.
The Duxbury Fire Department rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.
*ICE RESCUE* At 2:16 DXFD rescued Tukka a Labradoodle after he fell through the ice. A FF donned a survival suit and went into the frigid water to rescue him. Tukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/StIl5tZIR6
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 5, 2022
Firefighters using survival suits went into the water to bring the labradoodle to safety.
“Tuukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink,” firefighters posted.