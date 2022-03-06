DRACUT (CBS) — A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dracut Saturday night. It happened on Lakeview Avenue just before 7 p.m.
According to police, the Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsboro, struck the man with her Ford Taurus. She allegedly kept driving until she crashed again and was unable to continue.READ MORE: Boston Prayer Service, Rally For Ukraine Draws Hundreds: 'We Are Made For Love'
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and possession of an open alcohol container.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Does Gov. Baker Regret Past Criticisms Of Former President Trump?
The 61-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.MORE NEWS: New Hampshire AG's Office Warns Of Scam Charities During Crisis In Ukraine
Digloria will be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.