DRACUT (CBS) — A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dracut Saturday night. It happened on Lakeview Avenue just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsboro, struck the man with her Ford Taurus. She allegedly kept driving until she crashed again and was unable to continue.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and possession of an open alcohol container.

The 61-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Digloria will be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.