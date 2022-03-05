ANDOVER (CBS) — The American flag at Andover High School was at half-staff on Friday night in memory of Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who died after a crash on I-93 North in Stoneham shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Trooper Bucci, 34, was a 2006 graduate of Andover High School.

“We have heard from some people reaching out. It’s a sad situation, unfortunately when you have graduates pass, that’s when they are remembered. And it sad that we are remembering her in the situation, and we feel awful for her family and friends that have to go through this,” said Bill Martin, Andover High School Athletic Director.

A tanker truck hit a State Police cruiser driven by Bucci. At the time, Bucci was pulling to the side of the road to help a driver who stopped in the breakdown lane. She was in a marked cruiser with emergency blue lights flashing.

The tribute at Trooper Bucci’s alma mater was one in a day of mourning for those who knew her, from former co-workers in security at the Encore Casino who dropped flowers off the barracks to colleagues at the Somerville Gym where Bucci worked before joining the police academy.

Co-workers and friends say she had an infectious personality.

“Everybody gravitated towards her. She lit up the room when she walked in, and she was very pleasant to be around,” said Pat Catino, a former co-worker of hers.

And she had a dream of being a state trooper.

“She said, ‘I want to do something good. I want to be this police officer that everybody remembers,'” said Jerry Carballo, another former co-worker.

School officials said they are working to learn more about Trooper Bucci’s time at Andover High School, as well as contact any staff or teachers who may have known her.