BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy beer from all across Massachusetts, learn more about traveling, and eat food from local vendors at a market in Hudson. It’s all a part of our To Do List.

MASS BEER WEEK

Mass Beer Week is back from March 5 through March 12, during which you can help celebrate over 200 breweries the Bay State has to offer. Events throughout the week include trivia, food pairings, panel discussions, festivals, and more.

https://massbrewersguild.org/massbeerweek

When: March 5-12

Where: Various locations

Cost: N/A

BOSTON TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW

It’s a way to learn some tips and tricks to help you plan your dream vacation and maybe even win one for free!

The Boston Travel & Adventure Show is being held at the Hynes Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. There you can attend workshops, learn about new travel destinations, and win prizes and free trips.

https://travelshows.com/shows/boston/event-info/

When: Saturday, March 5 (10am-5pm) and Sunday, March 6 (11am-4pm)

Where: Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston Street, Boston

Cost: Free for children 16 and under (when accompanied by an adult); One-day ticket for adults: $11; Two-day ticket: $18

WINTER MARKET IN HUDSON

The Meet The Mill Winter Market is being held at the Landing at Hudson Mills on Saturday. You can shop from over 30 local businesses and vendors.

Two restaurants on site will be offering up food, and if you’re feeling adventurous, Earth & Aerial Yoga will be on site to teach you some new moves.

https://facebook.com/events/s/meet-the-mill-indoor-winter-ma/325921206213176/

When: Saturday, March 5 (10am-4pm)

Where: 43 Broad Street, Hudson

Cost: Free