STONEHAM (CBS) — Police across Massachusetts are mourning the loss of State trooper Tamar Bucci, who died as a result of a serious crash on I-93 North in Stoneham. Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in her honor.

A tanker truck hit a State Police cruiser driven by the 34-year-old Bucci shortly after midnight Thursday. At the time, Bucci was pulling to the side of the road to help a disabled driver.

“The department is devastated by her loss,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason at a media briefing Friday morning. “The tremendous outpouring of support shown by troopers and local officers at the hospital last night is a testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned in her chosen field in just the two short years she was wearing the badge.”

Bucci was assigned to the State Police Medford Barracks last month. Prior to that, she was assigned to the Brookfield Barracks.

Before working for the State Police department for two years, Bucci was employed by the security department at Encore Casino and also worked as a personal trainer.

She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

“She always had the dream of being a trooper. She worked very hard during the academy, according to her classmates and according to the drill staff,” Mason said. “She was well-liked. She was a person that put family first, faith first. And I understand she had a passion for fitness…Friends tell me she offset her sweet tooth with that passion for fitness.”

Local police department and law enforcement agencies shared their condolences for the State Police department and the family of the Woburn resident.

“Another stark reminder of the inherit dangers of police work. May her memory and legacy always be a blessing for all of us. Rest in peace sister,” Canton Chief of Police Ken Berkowitz said.

After the crash, two Good Samaritans stopped to pull Bucci out of her cruiser. A Stoneham police officer driving by the scene also stopped to perform emergency first aid until first responders arrived.

Bucci is survived by her mom and dad, two sisters, a step-brother, and a step-sister.