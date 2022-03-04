BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands gathered at Trinity Church for the funeral of Preston Settles on Friday afternoon.
The 15-year-old died after collapsing at a high school basketball game in February. He was hospitalized for 22 days before passing away on February 27.
There was not an empty seat or dry eye during the service. The star athlete was remembered for his unmatched energy, positivity, and care. Pictures flanked the flower-draped casket as friends, classmates and family members shared memories of Preston.
“He never ran out of battery,” said one friend. “He somehow managed to be one of the most popular, bright and athletic individuals at Fessenden and wherever else he went.”
"You not only changed my life for the better at Brooks, but so many others who love, adore and miss you," said another.
The Newton teenager attended The Brooks School and was known as the guy everyone wanted to be around.
Preston’s father, Darryl Settles described his late son as, “Handsome, funny, a true friend to many, a great brother and a great son.”
"When I think about Preston, I don't think about missing him," said Preston's older sister, Taylor. "I think about how lucky I was to get to spend 15 years with him. I think about wherever he is, that it is beautiful."
The Settles family has set up a foundation in their late son’s honor. The PROTECT foundation is raising money for heart disease research and support for medical staff at high school games. In the first two days, the foundation had raised more than $85,000.