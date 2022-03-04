BOSTON (CBS) – Animations on monitors, QR codes, even sound effects- this not your average art show.

“I feel like I’m one of the first one’s kind of experiencing this. And I feel like it’s the beginning of something new,” said Alan Ganansia of Boston.

Pellas Gallery on Newbury Street is hosting New Horizons, an NFT show featuring top digital artists.

“This is Boston’s first all NFT gallery show. We have about 10 artists that are represented here,” said Pellas Gallery Director of Marketing Serena Zhang.

“Each artist did a small edition ranging in size between 10 and 20. Out of 134 artworks total that we were selling in the show, only one remains,” said producer of the show David Paredes.

Paredes thinks when it comes to NFT shows, this is just the beginning. He said, “we wanted this to be very welcoming for people who hadn’t been to an NFT show before. And this is kind of the first of its kind in a gallery setting in Boston.”

Don’t understand NFTs? You’re not alone. In fact, right when you walk into the gallery, you’ll find an explanation about what they are, and answers to some commonly asked questions.

“Especially in the art sphere, NFTs haven’t been around for a very long time. It’s only been around for the past half a decade or so and it’s still in its infancy so it’s natural for people to have so many questions about it,” said Zhang.

“I wanted people to come in who had never collected NFTs before or really seen them to experience them for the first time in a setting that they’re used to,” said Paredes.

“Especially in a generation that’s becoming more and more digital I think we all have to somewhat feel interested and feel concerned about this industry because I think it’s the future of art,” said Ganansia.