FITCHBURG (CBS) — Flames ripped through a triple-decker home in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Two people were pulled from the home by firefighters and taken to a hospital.
Video from the scene on Hartford Street shows smoke completely engulfing the house and fire shooting from the roof.
One witness told WBZ-TV that a man jumped out of a second floor window to escape. He was taken to the hospital with burns and other serious injuries .
A total of four people were home at the time, fire officials said.
The extent of anyone’s injuries is unclear at this time.
Investigators looking into the cause of the fire focused their efforts on the second floor of the building.
"This whole building was engulfed in flames," said neighbor Frank Brooks. "I could feel the heat from my side door right here when I opened the door, that's how intense it was."
“There was a gentlemen sitting right in front of my fence here, he was just covered in debris and bleeding and everything. We asked if he needed help or anything like that,” Brooks continued.