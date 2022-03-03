CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know if the Patriots will spend a high draft pick on a wide receiver. We do know that the team is doing its due diligence at the position.

With all 32 teams in Indianapolis for the combine this week, the Patriots have been busy interviewing wide receivers. Thus far, the following players have confirmed that they have met with the Patriots, either at the combine or elsewhere, this offseason:

Slade Bolden, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Romeo Doubs, Nevada
John Metchie, Alabama
Chris Olave, Ohio State
Kyle Philips, UCLA
Wan’dale Robinson, Kentucky
Jameson Williams, Alabama

 

 

Of course, this is information-gathering season. It’s possible that none of the receivers end up getting drafted by the Patriots, who own the 21st overall pick in the first round and the 54th overall pick in the second round. Yet given the apparent need on the roster and the clear focus on meeting a number of receiving prospects thus far, it does seem as though the team is working toward adding another weapon for Mac Jones’ offense.

