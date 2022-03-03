BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know if the Patriots will spend a high draft pick on a wide receiver. We do know that the team is doing its due diligence at the position.

With all 32 teams in Indianapolis for the combine this week, the Patriots have been busy interviewing wide receivers. Thus far, the following players have confirmed that they have met with the Patriots, either at the combine or elsewhere, this offseason:

Slade Bolden, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

John Metchie, Alabama

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Kyle Philips, UCLA

Wan’dale Robinson, Kentucky

Jameson Williams, Alabama

UCLA WR Kyle Philips met with the #Patriots at the Shrine Game. He says he also bumped into Bill Belichick two years ago while writing a midterm paper in the team facility. Belichick was walking the hall, visiting with UCLA coach Chip Kelly. pic.twitter.com/UYAeMzQW63 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 2, 2022

Alabama WR Jameson Williams met with the #Patriots at the combine. He says they watched tape from 3-4 games last season. pic.twitter.com/X7XJOIs2Ka — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 2, 2022

Another top-end receiver who’s spent time with the Patriots here in Indy: OSU’s Chris Olave. pic.twitter.com/2Qtdrn3gUd — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 2, 2022

WanDale Robinson says he’s had one formal team interview so far…with the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/N0vELdySYs — Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) March 2, 2022

Alabama wideout John Metchie says he’s met with the Patriots here in Indy. Would be fun for him, he says, to reunite with “Mac 10.” Tells us he’s noticed the trend of NFL teams trying to get quarterbacks back together with their college teammates at receiver. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ggWwsV9IRv — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 2, 2022

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks confirms he met with the #Patriots and described the meeting as “intense.” Burks said it would be an honor to play for Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/7QRS33Q8vT — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 2, 2022

Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl and then again here for an informal meeting. Mentions AJ Green as a player after whom he models his game. He won’t run at the combine but thinks he’ll be in the 4.4s at his pro day. Profiles as an X in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/65FDIGgJtn — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 2, 2022

Of course, this is information-gathering season. It’s possible that none of the receivers end up getting drafted by the Patriots, who own the 21st overall pick in the first round and the 54th overall pick in the second round. Yet given the apparent need on the roster and the clear focus on meeting a number of receiving prospects thus far, it does seem as though the team is working toward adding another weapon for Mac Jones’ offense.