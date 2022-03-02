BRAINTREE (CBS) — A popular bakery is trying to do its part to help people of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country.
Konditor Meister in Braintree is selling special cupcakes featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
100 percent of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Ukrainian people and the orders are coming in fast.
“Hundred of hundreds of cupcakes, we can’t keep up,” said Guenther Moesingr, Konditor Meister owner. “People really want to help. And we really really appreciate it too. It’s for a good thing.”
The bakery also plans to match the amount raised by cupcake sales.