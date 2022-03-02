BOSTON (CBS) — It did not look good for Jaylen Brown or the Celtics when Boston’s swingman suffered a nasty ankle injury early in Tuesday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. But the Celtics sound somewhat confident that this won’t be a long-term issue for Brown.

Brown went down in a heap after he rolled his ankle just three minutes into the game. He stepped on De’Andre Hunter’s foot as he drove to the hoop, and fell awkwardly to the floor. Brown was down for a few moments, but eventually walked off on his own power.

He was ruled out for the rest of the contest a few minutes later, but it sounds like that was just precautionary. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Brown wanted to come back in, but the team didn’t want to push anything.

“Got some swelling and soreness, obviously. He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play,” said Udoka. “Just decided big picture, where we’re at in the season, to be smart. So we’ll know more over the next few days.”

That Brown was able to walk off on his own power, albeit with a slight limp, has Udoka confident that Brown will not be sidelined for very long — if at all.

“He walked off by himself and then tried to go in the back, so you would hope [he’s not out for long]. But we’ll evaluate him over the next few days and, hopefully, it doesn’t seem like it,” he said. “But you never know. It can change overnight with swelling and pain.”

Losing Brown, who is averaging 23.2 points in his 50 games, would obviously be a big blow to the Celtics. Boston immediately fell into a funk after he went down, and fell behind by 17 points in the first half against the Hawks.

But the C’s showed some great resilience thanks to starters Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, along with Derrick White and Grant Williams off the bench. After trailing 65-51 at the half, the Celtics started the second half with a 51-23 run, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 in the third quarter, to notch a 107-98 victory. Tatum led all scorers with 33 points, while White and Williams both scored 18 off the bench.

The Celtics will need all hands on deck Thursday night when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.