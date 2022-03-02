BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDRA) is warning farmers who raise birds that a contagious avian flu has been found in wild birds in the state.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been found in wild and domestic coast along the east coast from Canada to Florida, putting domestic poultry in Massachusetts at risk of exposure.
Owners are asked to take steps to keep protect their free-range poultry, including keeping poultry indoors, feeding and watering birds indoors and preventing access to areas where poultry could come into contact with wild bird droppings. Owners are also asked to watch for early signs of illness.
The MDAR is also asking farmers to report sick and dead birds. The USDA will host a free webinar about keeping birds healthy at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.