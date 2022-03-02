BOSTON (CBS) — Recent data out of New York found that the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness in kids ages 5 to 11 dropped dramatically during the Omicron surge.
But a new study by the CDC says not so fast.
In fact, the CDC’s data is a little more encouraging.
The study just published by the CDC looked at data from 10 states. They found that while the Pfizer vaccine was less effective at preventing infection in children 15 and under during the Omicron surge, two doses was still very effective at keeping young kids and teens out of the ER, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
They also found that a booster dose restored the effectiveness of the vaccine to 81% among kids ages 16 and 17.
Scientists agree that more time is needed to determine whether there should be any changes made to the dosing or timing of the vaccines in children in order to maximize protection.