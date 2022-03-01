WATERTOWN (CBS) – A Watertown store is collecting donations for kids in Ukraine. The owner of Mini Ruby Contemporary Childrenswear is collecting clothes for kids and babies to send to families trying to flee the war.
They started sending out the donations Tuesday.
“It will go to some of our consultants and contract workers that help us on the engineering side in Poland, who have volunteered to drive goods to the border of Poland and Ukraine,” store owner Susie Tong Parikh said.
The store is located in Watertown Square and will be accepting donations all week.