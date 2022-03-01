BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady seems to be reveling in the “will he or won’t he?” drama that accompanies the mystery regarding his retirement status.

After giving Jim Gray a “never say never” answer on the possibility of coming out of retirement a few weeks ago, Brady offered up another cryptic answer during an interview before his round at the Seminole Pro-Member tournament on Monday.

SiriusXM’s Taylor Zarzour asked Brady if podcast host was his only job these days.

“To be determined,” Brady answered. “To be determined. I’ve got a lot of things going on. Today, it’s golf.”

Elsewhere this week, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told NFL Network’s Peter Schrager that the door remains ajar in the event of a possible Brady comeback.

“Right now we’re trying to make our plans to move forward, if that’s the case that we need to move forward on,” Licht said.

Licht added: “We’ll see what the future holds. Let’s just say, we’ll leave the light on. We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

So for now, as ever, the football world remains in a holding pattern regarding the playing status of one Mr. Tom Brady.