BOSTON (CBS) — With teams descending upon Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, the reports of what teams are doing have begun. With regard to the Patriots, it appears as though they will have their eyes on some wide receivers.
Armando Salguera of Outkick reported that the Patriots have set up interviews with three wide receiver prospects: Ohio State's Chris Olave, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, and Alabama's Jameson Williams.
“The club will be conducting these interviews back-to-back-to-back so as to directly compare the players one against another,” Salguera reported.
Of course, a meeting at the combine does not constitute direct and obvious interest in drafting a player, as the Patriots — like all teams — talk with many players that they don't end up taking in the draft. Still, given an obvious need at the position, it seems very possible that the team uses its No. 21 overall pick on a wide receiver.
Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes. In 38 collegiate games, he caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, after catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.
Williams — who transferred to Alabama from Ohio State — was possibly shaping up to be the top wide receiver in the draft, prior to suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship Game. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.