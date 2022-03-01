QUINCY (CBS) — When David Andrews took the field for the Patriots, it was easy to spot the center’s curly locks coming out of the back of his helmet. If he wants to rock a mullet for the 2022 season, he’s got some growing to do.

That power mullet is no more, but it came off for a great cause. Andrews, along with his Patriots teammate Kyle Van Noy, got buzz cuts on Tuesday, joining former New England players Matt Light and Joe Andruzzi, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Barker and hundreds of others at Granite Telecommunications headquarters in Quincy for the company’s 9th annual “Saving By Shaving” event to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital.

Dignitaries and sports stars weren’t the only ones feeling the buzz on Tuesday. Granite CEO Rob Hale and thousands of Granite teammates, family and friends also partook in the event, with each person that shaved their head on Tuesday (or donated at least eight inches of their hair) earning a $2,500 donation by Granite. The Hale family also matched those donations, making it a whopping $5,000 for each time those shears ran through someone’s mane.

Andrews didn’t seem too bothered about losing his party in the back.

“It will grow back,” he said. “I don’t know if my wife understands the concept yet. But I used to have a shaved head until my sophomore year in college. It will grow back eventually, right?

“It’s just hair, and it’s for a good cause,” he added.

Matt Light sat in the chair for the third time Tuesday, and praised Hale’s leadership and the message the event sends with Granite employees all coming together to get a buzz for a great cause.

“I look at this event and say this is what real leadership looks like,” said Light. “The message to his employees is it matters what you do and how you lead. I think that is something this world needs more of.”

Light got a trim on top, but he opted to keep his fluffy beard.

“My chin gets a little chilly,” he explained.

The event was held virtually last year and raised $7.5 million for Children’s. This year’s “Saving By Shaving” was expected to raise even more, all of which will go to funding pediatric research and treatments for The Every Child Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital. All the hair that hit the floor will also be donated to Hair We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.

Over the last eight years, the event has raised more than $42 million for various charitable organizations thanks to folks going high and tight with their do.