MEDFORD (CBS) — Medford Police say a hit-and-run driver has turned himself in after a woman was left seriously injured by the crash. Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Harvard Street as the 22-year-old victim and her boyfriend were stepping out of the car.
The driver allegedly got out of his car and looked at the injured woman before driving off.
On Sunday, police released information about the suspect’s car based on information from witnesses. Later that night, a man turned himself in to police. The car involved is also in police custody.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time because police have not announced charges against him.
The woman remains at Massachusetts General Hospital in serious condition.