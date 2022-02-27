MEDFORD (CBS) — Medford Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman as she was getting out of a ride-share on Saturday night. The man allegedly got out of his car and looked at the injured woman before driving off.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Harvard Street as the 22-year-old victim and her boyfriend were getting out of the car.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Police believe the man drove off toward Main Street where he possibly turned right. He was described as “a dark-skinned male, possibly Hispanic with very short cut tightly cropped dark hair. He was wearing reddish-tan colored pants.”

According to witnesses, the suspect’s car was likely a beige-colored older Toyota Corolla or Camry-style car. The back of the car had a boxy shape to it. It would have damage to the front passenger side.

Police also said officers collected evidence that a silver/gray 2003 Honda Civic or Accord-type car was involved in a crash at this scene. A witness told police this car hit the back of the beige Toyota-type car. The Honda is missing a grill and other parts, which were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 781-395-1212, send an anonymous tip via Tipp 411, or contact Sgt. Carl Brooks at cbrooks@medfordpolice.com.