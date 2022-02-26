BOSTON (CBS) — The Iron Workers Local 7 Union donated thousands of dollars in school supplies to students in South Boston on Saturday.
Members of Iron Workers Local 7 provided shopping bags filled with pencils, crayons, notebooks, and other educational supplies to anyone who showed up at the Union Hall on Old Colony Avenue.READ MORE: Driver Rescued After Tractor-Trailer Carrying Mail Crashes Into Charles River
A 2021 survey by the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org found that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on supplies.READ MORE: Harvard Students Hold Rally On Campus In Support Of Ukraine
This is the second year that Iron Workers Local 7 funded classroom supplies for teachers and families.MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Dies After Van Crashes Into A Tree In Barnstable
The union represents over 3,600 members specializing in bridge, structural, ornamental, reinforcing, pre-engineered metal buildings, industrial maintenance, architectural, heavy rigging, and welding across New England.