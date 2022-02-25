WOBURN (CBS) — Police have made an arrest after a man was hit and killed by a car in Woburn on Thursday night. Elmer Coreas, 57, of Woburn, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and death.
Woburn Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan say Coreas hit John McGuinness, 70, of Woburn and drove off.
The crash occurred on Montvale Avenue before 7:30 p.m. McGuinness was found at the scene and rushed to Lahey Clinic where he later died from his injuries.
Police said officers followed liquids from the suspect’s car to an apartment building nearby where they found a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front-end damage.
They identified Coreas as the owner and believe he was driving at the time.
Coreas will be arraigned on Monday, February 28.