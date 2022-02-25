BOSTON (CBS) — A potentially major shift is afoot in the world of football broadcasting. And it may open a door for Tom Brady.
With Troy Aikman reportedly close to leaving Fox for ESPN, and with Amazon hotly pursuing the legendary Al Michaels, all of the networks are working to adjust on the fly to the changing landscape. And according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, both Amazon and Fox will be making phone calls to Brady about coming aboard.
“Both Fox and Amazon still like the potential of NBC’s Drew Brees, despite his poor playoff game,” Marchand wrote. “And Tom Brady will receive calls from Amazon and Fox.”
Brady, of course, doesn’t have experience as an in-game analyst, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of Brees, Greg Olsen, and Aqib Talib from entering the field in recent years. Tony Romo, who became CBS’ lead color commentator in 2017, likely changed a lot of network executives’ opinions on adding analysts without experience to their premiere booths. The report stated that Amazon may be currently in pursuit of Sean McVay to potentially pair with Michaels on Thursday night broadcasts.
Whether Brady will be interested wasn’t reported. But for the time being, the job — along with Hollywood producer and actor — is yet another possibility for the GOAT’s post-playing career.