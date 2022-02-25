CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — President Biden has selected Harvard University graduate Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, CBS News reports.
Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, would be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court, fulfilling a campaign pledge by Biden. He’s expected to officially announce the pick on Friday.
Jackson is a former public defender with experience representing indigent criminal defendants and has been a federal judge for almost nine years. She is a Washington, D.C. native who grew up in Florida.
Jackson earned her degree in government from Harvard in 1992 and graduated in 1996 from Harvard Law School, where she was a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review. She was a law clerk for Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
All 50 Senate Democrats will need to support Jackson’s historic nomination in order for her to be confirmed, unless she is able to get Republican support. Democratic leaders have said they intend to push a nominee through quickly, similar to the confirmation process of Justice Amy Coney Barrett that took place in less than a month.
If confirmed, Jackson would join fellow Harvard Law alums Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan and Chief Justice John Roberts on the court.