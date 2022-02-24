BOSTON (CBS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday. It’s being condemned by President Joe Biden, other world leaders and the congressional delegation from Massachusetts.

“My prayers are with Ukraine,” Senator Ed Markey tweeted. “This is a fabricated conflict that could have a massive human toll, all spurred by the delusional aspirations of a weak dictator. We stand with Ukraine. The world is united against Vladimir Putin.”

Congressman Bill Keating said the attacks are inhumane and will not be tolerated.

“My heart goes out to them right now but also the outrage of nothing short of an act of war by a war criminal Vladimir Putin,” he told WBZ-TV. “They are encountering something that is unfathomable in this day and age. An act of aggression that we have not seen in Europe since the Germans and the Nazis took aggressive action.”

“We and the world community must stand together, demand an end to violence and aggression, and prepare humanitarian relief efforts for the Ukrainian people and refugees,” Rep. Jim McGovern tweeted. “I am praying for peace and for the safety of the Ukrainian people at this uncertain moment.”

“Vladimir Putin ignored diplomacy and chose war. He will be held accountable,” Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and constitutes a massively destabilizing event with repercussions that will be felt for decades to come. Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression,” Congresswoman Lori Trahan said in a statement Thursday. “My thoughts are with Ukraine’s civilians and armed forces as they defend their independence and their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future.”