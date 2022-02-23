DUMMERSTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities shared video Wednesday of a “scary” incident on the highway over the weekend that could have been much worse.
The footage from a cruiser that pulled over to the I-91 median to assist another vehicle shows a car on the opposite side losing control on the snowy road and barreling toward them.
“With debris showering the cruiser, this crash is about as close as it gets to wiping out the Trooper and the family he stopped to help,” Vermont State Police Traffic Safety tweeted.
The car can be seen rolling over several times, sending debris flying. The trooper had to jump over the guardrail to avoid injury, police said.
Scary!
As for the other car: 2 young kids in car seats were OK, but the driver, not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and suffered injury. pic.twitter.com/h1JvPhes7B
“Whoa!” the trooper can be heard saying over the radio. “I gotta go – we’re OK.”
The driver of that car was ejected and suffered moderate injuries. Two children in car seats were not hurt.
“With more winter weather on the way this week, this situation serves as a powerful reminder of how important it is to slow down, drive appropriately for the road conditions, and always wear a seat belt,” state police said.