By CBSBoston.com Staff
READING (CBS) – Reading Police were called to the Wood End School on Tuesday for an owl rescue.

The owl had gotten trapped in the school’s soccer nets. Reading Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to free the owl.

The owl immediately flew off and did not appear to be injured.

