READING (CBS) – Reading Police were called to the Wood End School on Tuesday for an owl rescue.
Yesterday Reading Police Officers were called to fields at the Wood End School for a report of an owl trapped in the soccer nets. Officers Graciale and Woodward, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to free the owl, who then flew off seemingly uninjured! pic.twitter.com/7CHVboXwGV
— Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) February 23, 2022
The owl had gotten trapped in the school’s soccer nets. Reading Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to free the owl.
The owl immediately flew off and did not appear to be injured.