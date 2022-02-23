BOSTON (CBS) — If it seemed like Mac Jones was really enjoying himself during the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl weeks, it’s probably because that’s precisely what he was doing.

After a long season winning the national championship with Alabama, Jones went directly into draft preparation mode before embarking on his rookie season in the NFL with the Patriots. The past month has given him his first real break from football in a while.

But the 23-year-old is ready to get back to work, focused on building upon his solid rookie season.

“I want to be back close to home in New England in the offseason. We obviously have our place there,” Jones said in a video posted by the Patriots on social media. “Just figure out ways to become a better quarterback and then do whatever we can to put more points up on the board so we can win more games. I think back to like my freshman year Alabama, you’re kind of figuring everything out. And then you get older and you’re just more experienced with everything — the media, the games, everything.”

It’s been a busy start to his first offseason, but it’s only getting better. Catching up with @MacJones_10. pic.twitter.com/MFIa6eFLhK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 23, 2022

While Jones enjoyed his vacation, he sounded eager to get back to work.

“I think that’s the fun part about everything in the offseason is you get a second just to catch your breath and figure everything out,” Jones said. “And this has definitely been the longest year — it’s been like almost two years of football. I love football and I love to keep going as best I can. But it’s always good to step away and evaluate what you can get better at, too.”