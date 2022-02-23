BOSTON (CBS) — NFL decision-makers will begin to craft their rosters in the weeks ahead. J.C. Jackson sounds like he’s a bit antsy for a decision on his fate to come from the Patriots.
The cornerback — who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, unless the Patriots offer him a new contract or place the franchise tag on him — spoke to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Tuesday, noting that the team hasn’t reached out to him at all about his status.
“I guess they feel like they don’t need me. I guess I can’t be that important to them,” Jackson deduced. “I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”
Jackson told Perry that if the team does place the franchise tag on him, he would play the 2022 season for that $17.3 million salary. But one way or another Jackson is eager land his first real monster payday in the NFL.
“Whatever happens happens. I’m taking it day by day,” Jackson told Perry. “But it’s time for me to get paid. It’s time to get Mr. INT paid.”
Jackson has the most interceptions in the NFL since 2019, picking off five passes that year, nine in 2020, and eight in 2021. He earned his first Pro Bowl spot this past season, also earning Second Team All-Pro honors. Jackson entered the league as an unrestricted free agent, making a total of $1.8 million in salary over his first three seasons, before getting $3.384 million last year as a restricted free agent.