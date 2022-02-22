MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper saved a man from a burning home for veterans in Middleboro early Tuesday morning.

Trooper John Hagerty was the first person on the scene when flames broke out at the house on West Grove Street around 1 a.m., according to Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino. The trooper saw about ten people coming out of one side of the home. They told him there was a person trapped on the third floor on the other side.

“He threw a ground ladder that happened to be there and assisted the man out the window. The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burns to his body,” Benjamino said, later adding that the 33-year-old man is in intensive case. “He still has a long way to go.”

The chief said the trooper “clearly made a difference between life and death” with his actions. He was taken to Morton Hospital as a precaution for an evaluation of smoke inhalation.

Trooper John Hagerty was on patrol in the predawn hours when he observed a working fire at a multi-unit house at 285 West Grove St, Middleboro and helped evacuate residents. Afterward he was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released. 1 of 2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2022

Two other people in the home ended up with minor burns but did not need to go to the hospital. One was a woman who burned her hands and face trying put out the fire.

The chief said about 14 people live in the house and that many of them are veterans. They have all been moved to a hotel for now.

Benjamino said it appears the fire was accidental and started in a front room on the second floor where candles were found.

“We’re proud of Tpr Hagerty and grateful to all who responded and assisted,” State Police tweeted.