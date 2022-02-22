BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in nearly two years, the doors to the Massachusetts State House officially reopened to the public Tuesday morning.
A tent was set up outside the building as a first stop for visitors on their way inside to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Everyone who entered was also required to wear a mask.
“I’d rather it finally open up so hopefully eventually we’ll get back to normal,” a woman outside the State House told WBZ-TV.
“I think it’s a good thing. It’s been two years the State House has been closed. I think this is all blown out of proportion,” said Tom Brennan of Boston. “I think it’s a sign that hopefully this is all over and behind us. We need this behind us. We need to go forward.”
The State House has been largely closed to everyone but lawmakers since March 2020.
In recent months as large crowds have returned to large venues in Boston and many have said the State House should reopen to the public as well.
State lawmakers do not have to return to in-person work yet. Most meetings will continue to be held online.