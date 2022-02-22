BELMONT (CBS) — Do you have a lifelong dream that hasn’t become a reality yet? One World War II veteran in Belmont has refused to let his dream die even though it took almost 100 years to make it happen.

Russ Badessa just celebrated his 99th birthday. When he isn’t out on the town, you’ll find Russ in his Belmont home, painting.

He’s got a brush in his hand every day — you could say he’s making up for lost time.

“I always had an interest in art, even when I was in high school but I never followed it up,” Badessa said.

Badessa was never able to follow up because of World War II. He wanted to go to art school but he was drafted into the Army.

After the war, with a lovely wife and a growing family, a career as an artist wasn’t going to pay the bills. “So I got into construction,” Badessa said.

Painting became a hobby, until about a decade ago when he started to get serious about it.

Badessa said his paintings are better than ever — and his sense of humor is pretty good too.

So how long does he want to paint for?

“Till I croak I guess, what else?” he joked.

Badessa took us to the Belmont Senior Center, where all the paintings at the center are his. He has his very own art exhibit with landscapes, seascapes, and flowers.

He’s even sold some, though he doesn’t expect to get rich.

“That will never happen,” Badessa laughed.

This is not Badessa’s first exhibit. His first was when he was much younger, back when he was only 90 years old.

Nine years later, it is obvious that his life is a masterpiece in proving that you’re are never too old to chase your dreams.

“It keeps me busy. You’ll go cuckoo if you don’t do something,” he said.