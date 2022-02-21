BOSTON (AP/CBS) — The Massachusetts State House is throwing open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years this week.

The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, State House staffers and reporters since the start of the pandemic in Massachusetts in March 2020.

The public will again be able to enter the building starting Tuesday.

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

While the public will roam the halls, the legislators won’t necessarily be in their offices.

“Some of the best parts of the job is meeting with constituents, being with your staff,” said State Senator Barry Finegold. He told WBZ he’s ready to get back in person, though large legislative meetings will not yet be held back in the State House.

“We were able to get most everything done via zoom. But call me old school but I still like face-to-face meetings, I like being in person with people, and I prefer when especially if it’s an important meeting, I want to be face-to-face with people,” Finegold said.

The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant subsides.

Lawmakers had come under criticism for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.

In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring State House employees to show that they have been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.

