BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

“I am 74 and received the J&J shot in March of 2021. I received a Moderna booster in December. Do I need a 2nd booster?” -anonymous

The CDC recommends an additional booster for people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, such as patients receiving active cancer treatments or transplant patients. The rest of the public is currently in a holding pattern, waiting to see if and when additional boosters will be necessary. Right now additional boosters are not advised for the vast majority of Americans.

“I just received my Moderna booster and I got a tingling in my hands and feet that only lasted about a day. It happens every time I get the vaccine. Is this normal? I asked my doctor and they never heard of it.” -Debbie

I can’t say I’ve heard of that side effect from the COVID-19 vaccines but if it occurs in both hands and both feet and only lasts for a day, it doesn’t sound serious. Sometimes anxiety can cause tingling in the hands. I would say if you notice it happens outside of getting a vaccine, I would talk to your doctor about it again.

“Can any mask kill the COVID virus? A small business selling masks claims that while some kill the virus, this one actually does.” -a viewer

Standard masks don’t kill viruses. They attempt to filter them out so you don’t inhale them. There are some masks with a disinfectant coating that claim to reduce the risk of getting viruses and other germs on your hands. Other researchers are working on virus-killing mask prototypes. But rather than buying a mask that claims to kill viruses, invest in credible N95 or KN95 masks that provide the best filtering capability.