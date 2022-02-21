MILTON (CBS) – For young Curry students who have only known college during the pandemic, this spring semester has again been disrupted by threats even more sinister than the virus.

“Everyone was going to classes, and it was getting normal again. You hardly see anyone on campus now,” a Curry College sophomore said.

“The student center where we have food is kind of empty. Everyone comes in and goes back to their rooms because at least those doors lock,” said another student.

The school and Milton Police continue to investigate a series of hateful threats against the Black community, and anti-Semitic graffiti. One threat specifically mentioned February 22nd; all students will attend class virtually Tuesday.

“I have friends who are home; Home for almost a week because they’re just scared out of their minds. It’s been a lot for everyone,” a student said.

In a statement Curry said: “The College is making hard choices under difficult circumstances with limited options until the perpetrator is caught.”

New cameras have been installed throughout campus, and police and security patrols have increased.

“We’re scared but we also need to go to class or go to work,” a student said. “It’s kind of one of those cases where we don’t know what to do?”

The college is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever responsible.