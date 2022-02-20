TAMPA (CBS) – A report surfaced last week that Tom Brady’s retirement had a lot to do with a souring relationship between himself and head coach Bruce Arians. The Bucs coach, to put it mildly, isn’t thrilled with the rumor.

Rich Ohrnberger — a former NFL offensive lineman who played with Brady in New England in 2009 and 2010 — tweeted Friday that he had “heard” the Brady-Arians relationship was the leading reason for Brady retiring so abruptly.

“Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa,” Ohrnberger tweeted. “The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

On Saturday, Arians vehemently denied the report in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The veteran head coach called the report “such bulls–t” and said “it pisses me off.”

According to Ohrnberger’s rumor, while Arians rehabbed his Achilles injury in the early mornings, Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich would work on the week’s game plan. Ohrnberger claimed Arians would later come in and “take the red pen to what they’d done.”

Arians told the newspaper he didn’t even rehab his injury in the early mornings. He also said he’s never used a red penruce on a game plan, though it appeared Ohrnberger may have been referring to a figurative red pen.

“That’s pretty graphic to not know what the f–k you’re talking about,” Arians said.

The Brady-Arians tale wasn’t the only Ohrnberger rumor from Friday that the subject objected to. Ohrnberger claimed he had heard Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked his fiancée and brother to stop attending games because they had become a distraction.

Mahomes tweeted in apparent reference to the report that “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.” Ohrnberger later deleted the tweets.