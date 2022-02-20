CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A car barreled into a Springfield home early Sunday morning, displacing several people.

Firefighters responded to Mary Street and brought one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping four people who lived in the home and are now displaced because of the crash.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash.

