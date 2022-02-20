SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A car barreled into a Springfield home early Sunday morning, displacing several people.
Firefighters responded to Mary Street and brought one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SFD responded to 4 Marry St. Car vs house. One person has been transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries 4 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. SPD is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/6Jqe43ydsT
— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) February 20, 2022
Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping four people who lived in the home and are now displaced because of the crash.
Police are still looking into what caused the crash.