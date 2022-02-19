WORCESTER (CBS) — A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car in Worcester. It happened on Boylston Street around 3:45 a.m. on Friday,
Responding officers found the 52-year-old man unconscious in the road and his damaged wheelchair nearby. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Massachusetts Received 385 Reports Of Hate Crimes In 2020, Up Slightly From 2019
Police said an investigation determined he was hit by a gray Ford truck going northeast on Boylston. The driver got out of his car and stayed at the scene for about a minute and 15 seconds before taking off, according to the investigation.READ MORE: Quick-Hitting Snow Squalls Could Bring Near-Whiteout Conditions Briefly Saturday
Charles Brant, 40, of Boylston was later identified as the driver and arrested. Police said his truck had damage to the front right end which is consistent with what would occur from the crash.
Brant is being charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments