ATHOL (CBS) — The Justice Department on Friday announced the arrest of an Athol man in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Sixty-year-old Vincent J. Gillespie is charged with assaulting law enforcement and accused of using a police shield “to ram into officers.”
Prosecutors said Gillespie was among the rioters "who engaged in pushing, shoving, yelling, and fighting with law enforcement officers."
“At one point, he gained control of a police shield as he approached the officers. Gillespie used the shield to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ at the police,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “He also grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd.”
Gillespie allegedly put his hands on police and sustained injuries during the struggle, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Gillespie was wearing a sweatshirt with the logo of a Pittsfield fitness club. They said six witnesses, including a former neighbor and town employees of Athol, where Gillespie “frequently attends meetings,” positively identified Gillespie in surveillance images.
FBI Boston said this is the 14th arrest they’ve made in the area in connection with the riot, which occurred during the counting of electoral votes. More than 750 have been arrested on charges related to breaching the Capitol, including at least 235 accused of assaulting or impeding police.
Gillespie was due to appear in court on Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.