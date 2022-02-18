Boston Lifts Proof Of Vaccine Requirement Effective ImmediatelyBoston Mayor Michelle Wu just lifted the proof of vaccine requirement for indoor businesses, effective immediately.

5 minutes ago

Owners Of Waltham 'Little Queer Library' Say They're Being Targeted Over LGBT BooksFor the second time in two weeks, the ‘Little Queer Library’ in Waltham had all its LGBT literature cleared out, but the curators don’t believe the books are going to their intended readers. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

17 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,983 New COVID Cases, 47 Additional DeathsThere are 719 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 776 on Thursday.

22 minutes ago

Man In Custody After Hitting Boylston Police Officer With Car In Fitchburg While Evading ArrestA man who severely injured a Boylston police officer with his car while evading arrest is now in custody.

54 minutes ago

Driver Injured By Falling Tree In SudburyA Whitman man was injured after a tree fell on his car in Sudbury Friday. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

1 hour ago