BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,983 newly confirmed COVID cases and 47 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 2.74%.
There are 719 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 776 on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,529,953. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,408.
There were 89,083 total new tests reported.
There are also 139 patients currently in intensive care.