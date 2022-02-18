BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has lifted the proof of vaccine requirement for indoor businesses effective immediately. The announcement was made Friday evening.
The city just fell below the third metric it needed to hit in order to loosen the restrictions.
"The public health data shows that we're ready to take this step in our recovery," said Mayor Wu.
Public health data reported on Friday shows Boston has a 4.0% community positivity rate; 90.7% occupancy rate of adult ICU beds, and a 7-day average of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations at 195.9 per day.
The city says the Boston Public Health Commission will review the mask requirements in the coming days, but for now those remain in effect.