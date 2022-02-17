WINCHESTER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman near Spot Pond in Winchester during a dispute over the woman’s dogs.
The 49-year-old woman was walking her dogs on the reservation when the unidentified man allegedly hit her at least once in the face near the land bridge.
Massachusetts State Police said the man continued walking on the path. A Good Samaritan helped the woman out of the woods.
The victim told police she would seek medical attention on her own after declining treatment at the scene.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 40s or 50s with an average height and build. The man had salt-and-pepper hair, and may have been jogging on the path at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.