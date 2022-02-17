KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Two parents are accused of leaving a 2-year-old in a car when temperatures were below freezing while they skied at a Vermont resort where they also worked.
WCAX-TV reported Wednesday that Killington police received a report of a child left alone in a car on Feb. 8. They stopped a couple driving away from the Killington Resort who admitted they had left the 2-year-old in the car while they skied.
It was 28 degrees Fahrenheit and windy outside. Both parents were charged with cruelty to a child and one was also charged with a DUI.
It was not immediately clear if they had an attorney representing them.
