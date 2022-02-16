QUINCY (CBS) – Two dogs abandoned in Quincy received medical care at the Quincy Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
The head of the shelter said a woman in a gold SUV dumped the dogs outside the shelter and sped away. The dogs are 6- and 7-year-old males and have signs of neglect. One dog has sores on his legs, and the other has a wound on his side.
“Don’t just dump the animals,” said Quincy Animal Shelter Director Kit Burke. “It’s not fair to them. We have no history. We have no medical history. We don’t even know their names.”
Burke said the dogs are very sweet and hopes someone will come forward with information. If nobody claims the dogs, they will go up for adoption in about a week. The shelter wants them to be adopted together.