By CBSBoston.com Staff
FITCHBURG (CBS) – A large search is underway after a police officer was hit by a car in Fitchburg Wednesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street.

The officer was not a member of Fitchburg Police. The officer was a member of a local police department that is part of a Massachusetts State Police task force.

State Police said the search for the suspect is ongoing. Troopers, K-9 units, and the State Police Air Wing are participating in the search.

Police did not release the officer’s condition.

Fitchburg Police called it a “very fluid investigation.”

No further information is currently available.

