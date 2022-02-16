FITCHBURG (CBS) – A large search is underway after a police officer was hit by a car in Fitchburg Wednesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street.
The officer was not a member of Fitchburg Police. The officer was a member of a local police department that is part of a Massachusetts State Police task force.
State Police said the search for the suspect is ongoing. Troopers, K-9 units, and the State Police Air Wing are participating in the search.
Police did not release the officer’s condition.
Fitchburg Police called it a “very fluid investigation.”
No further information is currently available.