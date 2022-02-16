BOSTON (CBS) – New Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden wants to keep the job, announcing he will run for a full, four-year term.
Last month, Governor Charlie Baker appointed Hayden to the position to serve out the rest of Rachael Rollins’ term when she became the state’s U.S. Attorney.
Hayden made the announcement Wednesday that he will be on the ballot in November. Hayden was previously the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board.
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is also running for Suffolk County District Attorney.