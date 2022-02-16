BOSTON (CBS) — Outside of a brief stint in Denver and an even briefer stint in St. Louis, Josh McDaniels has spent his entire adult life as a member of Bill Belichick’s staff in New England. Now that he’s moving on for good after accepting the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job, McDaniels is saying goodbye.

The coach took out a full-page advertisement in The Boston Globe on Wednesday, offering his thanks and saying farewell to the place he’s spent 18 years of his life.

“I will miss you, all of you Patriots fans, more than you know. You are the epitome of resilience and the definition of support,” McDaniels wrote. “I will never forget snowballs flying around after the ‘tuck’ game, the way you embraced Matt Cassel after TB’s 2008 knee injury, the LOUD way you expressed a ‘never say die’ attitude in the second half of our Super Bowl against Atlanta and, most of all, you enthusiastically lining the streets for our half dozen duck boat parades. There is a reason they call Boston the best sports city in the world.”

McDaniels marveled at the fact that he got to work with three GOATs for the bulk of his New England career in Belichick, Robert Kraft, and Tom Brady.

“Robert is relentless in his pursuit of excellence, and his results in business and with his football team speak to his unwillingness to lose,” McDaniels said of the Patriots’ owner. “But RKK is a GOAT to me because of the life lessons he’s taught me and because of how warm and caring he has always been to me and my family. He treated me like a son, and I always felt his genuine support and love.”

On Belichick, McDaniels said, “The person who gave me my start in professional football, who gave me my first shot at coaching a position group, who named me OC at age 29, and who graciously welcomed me back to the Patriots after my three-year sabbatical in Denver and St. Louis is another GOAT: Bill Belichick. My father Thom, a Hall of Fame high school football coach in Canton, Ohio, taught me the game of football. Bill taught me how to teach others how to play this game I love, and sculpted me into the coach I am today. Bill’s brilliance has been matched in my life only by his generosity, his willingness to share with the invaluable coaching axioms that have shaped and will continue to shape my career and my life life immeasurably.”

On Brady, McDaniels said, “I had a front-row seat to watch TB12 play the most important position in all of team sports better than anyone has ever played it. Far more personally significant, almost 2 decades of sharing a game day trench with Tommy forged a close relationship of trust and gave rise to a priceless friendship. Tom is as great as it gets on and off the field, and I appreciate how he’s made me better in so many ways.”

McDaniels remarked upon his journey, from his position as a “scouting assistant” at age 24 in 2001, to his “not-so-lavish” marriage proposal at the Foxboro Residence Inn, to working on the defensive side, to becoming a six-time Super Bowl champion.

“3 GOATS?!? What a collection of talent I was privileged to work with here. Robert was not the only Kraft that provided leadership and support. Jonathan, Dan, Josh and the rest of the Kraft family did and provided all they could to help us win,” he said. “One way they helped us was by hiring only the very best people to work for them. From Dante Scarnecchia to Ivan Fears to Nancy Meier to Jimmy Dee to Berj Najarian to Dan Famosi to Jim Whelan to Joe Van Allen to Jared/Teddy/Fernando to Stacey James to countless others, Gillette Stadium is stocked with championship human beings.”

McDaniels also sent his gratitude to the region for turning him into a “wicked savvy New Englanduh.”

“My family and I leave New England with heavy hearts. Our lengthy and rich time here, along with the quality and depth of relationships we’ve built here, mean that New England will always be a very special place to the McDaniels family,” he wrote. “From a Patriots’ standpoint, there can be little doubt that collectively you helped us win an incredible 6 World Championships. You fueled a dynasty and you were always there for us.”

He added: “So from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for giving the Patriots and my family a distinct home field advantage. You took a naive kid from the Midwest and made him a wicked savvy New Englanduh. All the very best going forward.”