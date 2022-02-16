CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A man died and two firefighters were hurt in a fire at a mobile home in Chelmsford overnight.
Firefighters were called to the home on Mason Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and told someone was still inside.
“The firefighters quickly gained entry into the home and removed the male resident from the rapidly deteriorating condition,” Fire Chief Gary Ryan said in a statement.
The man died. Ryan said two firefighters, one from Chelmsford and another from Billerica, were hurt and taken to a hospital as a precaution.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started. The man’s name has not been made public.
“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Ryan said.