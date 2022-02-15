BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that Work Out World agreed to pay $62,000 in fines and will provide full refunds to thousands of customers after charging former Boston Sports Clubs members without consent.
Healey said that after BSC closed and filed for bankruptcy during the COVID pandemic, Work Out World in Waltham and Canton “improperly assumed” over 3,100 BSC memberships without written consent from customers.
Work Out World is also accused of sending misleading emails to customers about their membership status and charging for memberships that customers did not agree to.
“At a time when consumers were being strung along by BSC, Work Out World created another hassle for consumers by forcing them to either pay for or cancel gym memberships they never signed up for,” Healey said in a statement. “Today’s settlement secures full refunds for thousands of consumers who were impacted by Work Out World’s unlawful practices.”
Work Out World must void any membership obtained from BSC’s Waltham and Canton locations and provide full refunds.
Healey’s lawsuit against BSC for charging members despite being closed in the early months of the pandemic is ongoing.